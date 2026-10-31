In Quetta, Pakistan, the Awami National Party (ANP) will hold a multi-party conference on November 6 to determine further action following the arrest of Asghar Khan Achakzai, president of its Balochistan chapter. Jamaluddin Rishtya, the party’s acting president in the province, stated this at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, Dawn reports.

Invitations for parties and lawyers

According to Rishtya, all political parties, representatives of the legal community and trade associations are planned to be formally invited to take part in the conference. He strongly condemned Achakzai’s arrest, calling the charges brought against him fabricated and baseless.

The ANP representative said that the party would not abandon the non-violent philosophy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan, and the struggle for the rights of oppressed peoples.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of political persecution

Rishtya emphasized that the ANP supports the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and the rule of law. He also said that concern is growing among party members and supporters because, in their view, the principles of fairness and due process were not observed in Achakzai’s case.

According to him, Achakzai contributed to strengthening mutual understanding among the various ethnic groups and tribes of Balochistan and took part in resolving long-standing tribal disputes. Rishtya claims that the charges against the politician in this case are an instance of political persecution by the authorities and local administration.

Read us on