Thailand and Bhutan signed three cooperation agreements in Thimphu in the areas of healthcare, agricultural financing and clean energy. The ceremony took place during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Bhutan, Bangkok Post reports.

According to Thai government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises, the agreements are intended to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and technology, improve medical services, expand farmers’ and small businesses’ access to financing, and support the development of renewable energy.

Cooperation in healthcare

The first memorandum was concluded by the health ministries of Thailand and Bhutan. It provides for cooperation in universal healthcare coverage, disease prevention and control, medical personnel training, and medical research.

The document also covers digital medicine, telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence. It separately provides mechanisms under which patients from Bhutan will be able to receive treatment in Thailand’s public hospitals.

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Financing for farmers and a solar project

The second document is a renewed memorandum on financial cooperation between Thailand’s Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and the Bhutan Development Bank. It concerns green lending for sustainable agricultural production, credit risk assessment, cross-border money transfers, and trade in agricultural and local community products.

The third document provides technical assistance for reviewing the feasibility study and detailed design of a proposed 100-megawatt solar-agricultural project in Tareythang, Bhutan. It involves the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, Bhutan’s Ministry of Finance, and Norion Renewable Energy Ltd.

The agreements were signed after talks between Anutin Charnvirakul and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on October 30. The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, healthcare, education and clean energy. They expressed hope that a free trade agreement between the countries would enter into force on January 1, 2027.

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