Drones attacked electrical substations in the cities of Aroma and New Halfa in Sudan’s eastern Kassala state early Monday. The strikes caused a widespread power outage in the state, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses.

Fires at substations

Videos shared on social media showed fires at substations in New Halfa and Aroma. Civil defense units tried to extinguish the fire at the facility in Aroma.

Following these strikes, the number of electrical facilities attacked by drones in Sudan over the past week reached 15. Attacks were also recorded in the states of Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Red Sea, Gedaref, Kassala and River Nile.

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Complaints against Ethiopia

On Sunday, drones attacked the Abu Hamad substation in River Nile state and the Al-Dabba substation in Northern state. After that, Sudan’s government said it had filed complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Khartoum accused Addis Ababa of involvement in attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in several states of the country.

Ethiopia did not immediately comment on these allegations. Sudanese authorities and human rights groups also accuse the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The group usually does not comment on such accusations and says it works to protect civilians.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting since April 2023 over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary formation. According to Anadolu Agency, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of around 13 million people amid a worsening humanitarian and food crisis.

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