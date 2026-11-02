At least three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on November 2. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing medics.

Strikes in Khan Younis and Al-Mussadar

According to medics, two people were killed and six were injured in two separate airstrikes in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Another person was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Al-Mussadar.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the sides on the ceasefire

Israel says that Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks, violating the ceasefire reached a year ago. In recent weeks, Israel has intensified strikes against the group. Hamas denies attempting to carry out attacks or replenish its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace agreement.

The ceasefire reached last year with US mediation provides for the future reconstruction of the territory. At the same time, negotiators have not reached an agreement on disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli troops. According to Channel NewsAsia, Israeli forces control about two-thirds of the Gaza Strip's territory, from which they ordered residents to leave.

Casualty figures

Gaza health officials say that at least 1,580 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the ceasefire. Israel, for its part, reports that four of its soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities also say that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the start of Israel's operation in Gaza, launched after the Hamas-led militant attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

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