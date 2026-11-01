Former South African president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma is set to be the main speaker at a mass party rally in KwaMashu, north of Durban. This will be his first public appearance after an illness, TimesLIVE reports.

Rally in KwaMashu

The event is planned to be held at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. The MK party has called the rally “Sithatha Omasipala: We Are Taking Municipalities,” which means “We are taking municipalities.”

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Context within the MK party

Zuma is a former president of the Republic of South Africa and leads the MK party. The subheading of the TimesLIVE article states that the party’s dismissed secretary-general portrays Zuma as an elderly leader manipulated by insincere subordinates.

At the same time, the available description of the article does not contain details about the course of Zuma’s illness, the date of the rally, or the content of his upcoming speech. TimesLIVE only indicates that he will be the main speaker at the gathering.

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