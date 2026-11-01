The Islamabad chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend by at least 10 days the deadline for submitting nomination papers for candidates in the capital’s local elections. According to Dawn, the elections are to be held in Islamabad’s 125 union councils.

Complaints over unavailable forms

PTI Islamabad President and party steering committee member Amir Mughal said candidates were unable to obtain nomination forms on Friday, despite the schedule published by the election commission.

According to him, there were no staff members at the offices of election officials. He also claimed that guards at some schools and offices told candidates that the forms could only be obtained on Monday.

Mughal said aspirants should be given sufficient time to obtain, complete and submit the documents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by PTI representative

The PTI representative also claimed that the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan were allegedly preparing to postpone or not hold the local elections for the fifth time. This is the politician’s position.

Mughal criticized the legal conditions for holding elections in the capital, saying that elected local government representatives would have limited powers while the main levers of influence would remain with the bureaucracy. He also said that the 2024 general elections were rigged.

According to Mughal, PTI decided to take part in the vote after consultations with its party structures. He said that more than 25 meetings had been held over the past three days, attended by over 400 party officials.

Read us on