In Pakistan’s Attock, two men whom police suspected of kidnapping and killing two people in Fatehjang were killed during a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD). Dawn reports.

Shootout near Bota village

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred near Bota village on Bhattiyot Road. Law enforcement officials said the men were shot dead by their accomplices during an exchange of fire.

The deceased were identified as Haq Nawaz, known as Haku, and Saleem, known as Shim. Police described Haq Nawaz as the alleged organizer and leader of the Odh gang. According to law enforcement, two .30-caliber pistols were recovered from the men.

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Investigation into the double murder

Police said both men were wanted in a case involving the kidnapping and murder of two people in Fatehjang. One of the victims was 11-year-old Saim Raza, who, according to investigators, was kidnapped from Vehari. The other victim was a man with mental disabilities who was kidnapped on September 24 in the Rawat area along the Grand Trunk Road.

Investigators allege that the victims were killed with axes and sticks, and their bodies were mutilated to conceal their identities. Police also say that the suspects posed as the victims’ relatives and filed a false complaint against rivals, accusing them of abducting a daughter for sexual exploitation. The Fatehjang police investigation, according to law enforcement, established that the complainants themselves were the main suspects in the case.

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