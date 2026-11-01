Iran has designated the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations, and British foreign intelligence service MI6 as a hostile group. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Response to London’s actions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement was disseminated by the state-run IRNA agency. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was a response to what Tehran described as London’s malicious actions, including the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

According to the ministry, the decision was made on the basis of a resolution by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Tehran also linked it to Britain’s July 13 decision, when London designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization under the State Threats Act 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accusations over military support

Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the United Kingdom of participating in the US-Israeli war against Iran. Tehran claims that London provided access to military and logistics bases and facilities under British jurisdiction.

As the agency notes, tensions in the region persist following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28, and Iran’s subsequent response in the region. Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions remain over security arrangements and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read us on