In the city of Pattoki in Pakistan’s Kasur district, 20-year-old Fatima Bibi suffered severe burns after a suspected acid attack. Her husband’s brother is suspected of involvement in the attack, Dawn reports, citing police.

Burns to face and body

According to police, the incident occurred in the Purani Mandi area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pattoki City police station. Law enforcement said that a man named Shahbaz allegedly doused Fatima Bibi with acid.

The woman sustained burns to her face and other parts of her body. She was taken to THQ Hospital for medical treatment. The Dawn report states that the victim suffered severe injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victim’s statement

In her initial statement to police, Fatima Bibi said that her husband’s brother had been harassing her for some time and forcing her into sexual relations. According to her, after she refused, he allegedly doused her with acid to teach her a lesson.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the case. At the time of publication, no arrests had been made in the case.

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