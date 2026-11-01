One person has died and two others are considered missing after heavy rains on Santa Cruz Island in Ecuador's Galápagos archipelago. Due to the severe weather, authorities declared a state of emergency, and around 80 residents were evacuated to temporary shelter.

Flooding and evacuation

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the death was recorded in the Bellavista area, while the people went missing in the Divino Niño sector. Heavy rains caused flooding in the central part of the island, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa, as well as in the coastal areas of Miramar, Aguacadal, and La Cascada.

A house collapsed in Miramar, and power lines were also damaged. Evacuees were accommodated in the Santa Cruz sports coliseum, converted into a temporary shelter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services response

The airport on the neighboring island of Baltra suspended commercial flights but remained available for emergency flights and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Traffic on the road between Puerto Ayora and Bellavista was disrupted, so residents were urged to refrain from non-essential travel.

The Galápagos Government Council deployed heavy machinery and trucks for evacuation and assistance to those affected. Risk Management Secretary Carolina Lozano reported the establishment of two temporary shelters with a total capacity of 500 people and the preparation of 1,000 humanitarian aid kits. Thirteen medical workers were also sent to the island; they conducted more than 55 consultations and transported three patients to hospital. According to Ecuavisa, the Santa Cruz medical center is not operating due to flooding.

Read us on