Houthis advance to within 80 km of Aden — Jerusalem Post

The Houthis in Yemen have advanced to positions about 80 kilometers from Aden, the main stronghold and temporary capital of the country's internationally recognized government. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Reuters, which received the information from four military sources.

According to them, the group launched an offensive on government positions in the Al-Maqatira area three days ago and established control over the entire area. Government forces, the sources said, retreated toward the Tur al-Baha area, one of the main approaches to Aden.

Fighting near the road to Aden

Clashes between the Houthis and government forces continued near a military camp at the entrance to the Tur al-Baha area. The camp is located about 50 kilometers from the administrative center of Lahj province and 80 kilometers from Aden.

The mountainous Al-Maqatira area overlooks the road connecting Taiz and Aden. The Houthi offensive threatens strategic positions along this highway, which is an important transport artery in southwestern Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Taiz remains under siege

Houthi representative Hamid Rizk published a video that, he said, shows the group's fighters entering Souq al-Rabua in the Al-Maqatira area. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

The road through this area was the last connection between government-controlled territories and Taiz. Yemen's third-largest city has been under siege since early October, when the Houthis cut the main southern road to Aden. The siege has led to the displacement of more than 100,000 people and shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

This is the closest Houthi advance toward Aden since the initial months of the 2015 war, when the group's fighters briefly entered the city but were later pushed out.

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