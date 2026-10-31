Saudi Arabia on Friday banned its citizens from traveling to Kenya as part of precautionary measures over risks associated with the Ebola virus. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Visas and entry into the country

The measures also provide for suspending the issuance of visas to people arriving from Kenya. Saudi Arabia will not admit travelers arriving directly from Kenya or via third countries if, during the 21 days before entering the kingdom, they had been in Kenya or another country with an active Ebola outbreak.

These restrictions supplement preventive protocols introduced in July 2019 and strengthened in May 2026 for arrivals from high-risk countries.

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Previous restrictions

In June 2026, Saudi Arabia had already suspended travel to and from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. At that time, the country also strengthened epidemiological surveillance and checks at entry points for travelers from adjacent areas.

Saudi Arabia's public health authority said that the situation inside the kingdom remains encouraging and is under constant monitoring. The agency coordinates risk assessments with local and international health organizations.

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