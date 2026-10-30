El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, according to Axios, received approval from US President Donald Trump for a large-scale deployment of Salvadoran troops to Haiti to fight armed gangs, Anadolu Agency reports. According to the outlet, Haiti’s government also approved the operation.

Deployment of up to 2,000 troops

As Axios reports, Bukele called Trump on Tuesday to make sure that Washington would not object to the operation. According to the outlet, Trump told the Salvadoran leader to do what was necessary.

The US president also expressed sympathy over four Salvadoran servicemen who went missing after an ambush in Haiti. On Wednesday, El Salvador announced its intention to send up to 2,000 military personnel and did not rule out a further increase in the contingent.

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In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Bukele said that El Salvador was acting in Haiti not for money, but to fight those he called evil.

Request for US equipment

Earlier, Bukele proposed that El Salvador take responsibility for stabilizing the situation in Haiti as a US proxy force. According to Axios, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposed the idea, preferring Washington to have a more distant role.

The Salvadoran president also asked the United States to provide military equipment, including drones and transport aircraft, but these requests were rejected. The report notes that Colombia could potentially become an unofficial channel for supplying equipment without direct US involvement. This year, gang violence in Haiti has claimed more than 5,700 lives, while access to basic services for local communities has become more difficult.

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