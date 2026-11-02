India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Kathmandu, Nepal, on November 4–5, 2026, where he will meet with Nepali officials. This will be his first visit to Nepal since Balendra Shah took office as prime minister in March, The Hindu reports.

Planned talks

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the trip will continue the practice of regular high-level contacts between the two countries and is intended to contribute to the development of a comprehensive bilateral partnership.

One of the topics of the meetings is expected to be a possible visit by Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India. If the trip takes place, it will be Shah’s first bilateral foreign trip since taking office.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ambassador and aid after floods

The appointment of a new Nepali ambassador to India may also be on the agenda. Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi has been without an ambassador for several months following the return to the country of the previous head of mission, Shankar Prasad Sharma. According to Nepali diplomatic sources, Kathmandu is awaiting India’s agrément so that Nishchal Nath Pandey can take up the post of new ambassador.

The sides may also discuss further Indian assistance following floods on the Bhote Koshi River. On the day the visit was announced, Kathmandu hosted a rally by an association of former Indian Army servicemen, whose participants demanded the resumption of Gurkha recruitment into the Indian armed forces. Recruitment was suspended after India introduced the Agnipath scheme.

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