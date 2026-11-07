Harbinger raises $240 million in Series D round — Electrek

Electric truck manufacturer Harbinger has raised $240 million in a Series D funding round. As Electrek reports, the round was co-led by Tiger Global, Capricorn Technology Impact Fund, and Ridgeline.

How the funding will be used

Harbinger said it will use the new funds to develop energy storage systems, power generation, autonomous driving software, and defense applications. The company also plans to continue expanding the production capacity of its medium-duty electric truck platform.

Following this round, the total amount raised by Harbinger since 2021 exceeded $650 million.

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Contract with FedEx

Earlier, Harbinger received a $300 million order from FedEx. It provides for the delivery of 2,000 medium-duty electric delivery trucks. Electrek notes that this deal could be one of the largest committed orders for medium- or heavy-duty electric trucks in history.

Harbinger co-founder and CEO John Harris said electrification is central to the company’s work and is becoming increasingly important for industry, defense, mobility, and artificial intelligence.

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