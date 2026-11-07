The Japanese government plans to strengthen educational programs for US military personnel in Okinawa following a case involving the alleged murder and theft of property, in which a US Marine is implicated. The Japan Times reports, citing Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Programs about Okinawa

Japanese authorities will take the prefecture's views into account in informational materials provided to US military personnel before they are deployed to Japan. Measures to prevent repeat incidents were agreed upon by the Japanese government and US Forces Japan.

They provide for the prompt introduction of lectures on Okinawa by a representative of Japan's Foreign Ministry. In fiscal year 2027, the sides also plan to launch a new educational program on Okinawa's culture and history.

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Japan and the United States intend to increase the frequency of joint patrols and expand the areas where they are conducted in the prefecture. Motegi said it is important to take effective measures to prevent incidents, and Japan will continue consultations with the United States.

Restrictions for military personnel

A US Marine who served at a US base in Okinawa was charged over the alleged murder of a woman in a hotel room in Naha on October 3 and the theft of her belongings.

US military personnel in Okinawa said they will extend until December 7 a midnight-to-5:00 a.m. curfew for lower-ranking service members. For higher-ranking personnel, the restrictions are due to end on Sunday as scheduled. All military personnel are also prohibited from consuming alcohol outside their place of residence after midnight until December 7.

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