The Japanese government plans to spend ¥1.65 billion on a counter-drone system for the Malaysian Navy. The system will be provided free of charge under the Official Security Assistance (OSA) program, through which Japan transfers defense equipment to countries that share its approach, The Japan Times reports.

Third assistance package under the OSA program

The plan was announced on Tuesday. It will be the third time Malaysia has received assistance under the OSA program.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin signed and exchanged notes on the new arrangement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo.

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Maritime security

Malaysia is located near the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea and is strategically important for maritime routes that are important to Japan.

Through the new assistance, Tokyo aims to enhance the Malaysian navy's surveillance capabilities and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in maritime security.

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