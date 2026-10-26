In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir argued over a proposed military operation that could lead to a confrontation with Iran ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 27. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Israel’s Channel 12.

Request for legal authorization

According to Channel 12, Zamir requested a detailed discussion and signed legal authorization from the political leadership before carrying out the instructions he had received. The broadcaster did not disclose the nature of the planned operation.

According to the broadcaster, the military is concerned that the political leadership may use tensions surrounding Iran for electoral gain ahead of the vote. A security source warned that the operation could quickly escalate into a confrontation with Iran and lead to a miscalculation during a particularly sensitive period.

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Netanyahu’s statements and the opposition’s reaction

Later, in an interview with Channel 14, Netanyahu denied a conflict with Zamir, saying that there was no confrontation. Political officials also rejected claims that the Iran issue was being used for electoral purposes.

In the same interview, the prime minister said that he had instructed the Mossad intelligence service and the military to work on overthrowing Iran’s government. Channel 12 did not establish whether the undisclosed operation was connected to these instructions. Netanyahu also said that Iran had resumed its nuclear program and called the elections a matter of Israel’s survival. Earlier, he published an artificial intelligence-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv, while opposition leaders Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan accused him of spreading fear and panic ahead of the vote.

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