In Nigeria, Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), deleted a post on X featuring a video of seven new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUVs. The vehicles were intended for selected party youth leaders who are to engage in electoral mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, Premium Times reports.

In the post, Israel wrote that he had handed over “new 2026 Prados” to selected youth leaders. He also thanked First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for what he described as her continued support for the party structure under his leadership.

Criticism on X

The publication drew criticism from Nigerian X users amid the country’s economic difficulties. One user suggested that the seven SUVs could have cost more than 1 billion naira and said the funds could have been directed towards healthcare, food assistance or student loans.

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Other commentators compared the display of expensive vehicles with the financial problems faced by citizens and state institutions. In particular, users questioned how many primary healthcare facilities could have been established with the money spent on the vehicles.

The post was deleted

According to the outlet, Israel deleted the publication about three hours after it appeared. Screenshots and video recordings continued to circulate on X. At the time of Premium Times’ publication, he had not publicly explained why he deleted the post.

The exact cost of the vehicles, the source of the funds and the method of their acquisition remained unknown. Israel’s post did not specify whether the SUVs were purchased with party funds, donated privately or provided under another arrangement.

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