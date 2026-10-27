The South African government plans to tighten control over foreigners’ stays through electronic registration, biometric data and SMS reminders about approaching visa expiry dates. Mamoloko Kubayi, chair of the interministerial committee on migration, announced these plans at a briefing in Pretoria, TimesLIVE reports.

Electronic registration and biometrics

Under the authorities’ plan, people entering the country will be registered in an electronic system. It will record their visa details and phone numbers. Before the permitted period of stay expires, the system will send visa holders SMS messages reminding them of the need to leave South Africa.

Biometric data, including fingerprints, are also expected to be incorporated into a broader tracking system. Kubayi said that the government is also upgrading points of entry, including airports and seaports, to improve the registration and tracking of people arriving in the country.

Separately, the government is discussing the issue of improperly registered SIM cards with mobile network operators. According to Kubayi, such cards may be used to facilitate crimes and make it more difficult to track suspects. The authorities seek to strengthen SIM card registration and the ability to track people who change phone numbers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks with communities

The plans were presented after a meeting between the interministerial committee and organizers of protests directed against Home Affairs offices. Community representatives supported measures against illegal immigration while emphasizing that they do not oppose legal migration by people who comply with South African laws.

The committee’s five areas of work include enforcing immigration legislation, protecting borders, strengthening the immigration system, closing gaps in laws and policies, and cooperating with other African countries. Meeting participants also discussed migration-related court cases and the rights of asylum seekers, as well as the possibility of community representatives taking part in these proceedings with the support of lawyers who offered to work free of charge.

In addition, community leaders expressed concerns about occupied and abandoned buildings, including state-owned ones, which, they claim, may be used for human trafficking, drug trafficking and other criminal activity. Kubayi said the committee had already discussed regaining control of such properties with representatives of eight metropolitan municipalities.

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