11 suspected arsonists detained in Amazonas state — Mongabay

In Brazil’s Amazonas state, law enforcement officers detained 11 people suspected of deliberate arson. The detentions took place on October 17 in the municipality of Autazes amid large-scale fires, whose smoke worsened air quality in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon.

As Mongabay reports, from October 1 to 19, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) recorded 1,921 fire hotspots in the state. This is 202% more than during the same period in 2025. In the Manaus metropolitan region, 584 hotspots were detected, including 197 in Autazes and 134 in Itacoatiara.

Smoke and school closures

At the end of September, smoke had already blanketed the sky over Manaus, and on October 8 and 9 the situation worsened to such an extent that classes were suspended at municipal schools and universities. According to the federal health research institute Fiocruz, on October 8 the daily average concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 was 99 micrograms per cubic meter — six times higher than the WHO’s recommended daily level of 15 micrograms.

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Nine days later, when temperatures in the region reached 33–37°C, particle concentrations in some places exceeded the WHO guideline by 30 times. Residents reported throat irritation, difficulty breathing and sleep problems due to smoke entering their homes.

Arson investigation

By October 14, a joint task force had opened 120 proceedings over suspected fire-related crimes. The Autazes prosecutor’s office also launched a civil investigation into the origin of fires recorded on October 11–13. According to the local newspaper A Crítica, the inspections involve the environmental agency IBAMA, the federal and civil police, as well as the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute.

On October 17, federal authorities announced intensified efforts to fight the fires: additional aircraft, security personnel and military personnel are to be sent to the state, medical infrastructure is to be expanded, and funds are to be allocated for emergency measures. Between October 20 and 25, INPE recorded 214 fire hotspots in the state, while air quality in Manaus improved.

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