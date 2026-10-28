Qatari mediators have handed Iran a new draft agreement to end the war with the United States and Israel. Tehran is expected to respond to the document by the end of the week, Cyprus Mail reports, citing an official informed about the negotiations.

Seven-day schedule

According to the publication’s source, the draft provides for a seven-day schedule intended to address the concerns of Tehran and Washington. The plan includes daily confidence-building steps that both sides must follow.

The implementation of the schedule could begin early next week. Several states are expected to act as guarantors of the agreement, although the list of these states has not been specified.

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Mediation by Qatar and Pakistan

Qatar, together with Pakistan, is leading mediation efforts to end the war, which, according to the source, was started by the United States and Israel in February. The conflict has disrupted global shipping and oil supplies and has also spread to other parts of the Middle East.

Before Sunday’s meeting in Tehran, there were concerns that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could resume attacks on Iran this week. On Friday, US President Donald Trump repeated threats to launch a new strike on Iran. At the same time, Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran had prepared detailed plans to attack underwater cables in the Persian Gulf should US and Israeli strikes resume.

Previous mediation efforts resulted in a temporary peace agreement in June, but it quickly collapsed. In recent weeks, Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia.

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