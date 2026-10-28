Missile lands near Aden airport in Yemen — Anadolu Agency

A missile landed on the grounds of the Al-Nasr camp, adjacent to Aden International Airport in southern Yemen. The camp hosts Yemen’s coast guard forces and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports, citing eyewitnesses.

Houthi warning

The incident was preceded by a call from Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree for people at Aden airport to evacuate immediately ahead of a planned attack. The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel broadcast the appeal.

Saree also said that a Saudi military transport aircraft was at the airport. Saudi officials and the Yemeni government did not provide an immediate response to these claims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fifth attack since mid-October

This is already the fifth attack on Aden International Airport or nearby areas since mid-October. The airport is one of Yemen’s key air hubs and an important route for passengers traveling to and from the country amid limited air travel options.

According to the UN, military confrontation between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified again since July, particularly in the provinces of Taiz and Lahij. It has resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands of people. The war in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and a number of other provinces; in 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

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