Vessel in Persian Gulf hit by two projectiles — OilPrice

In the Persian Gulf on Sunday, a vessel was hit by two projectiles 83 miles east of Ras Al Khafji, a Saudi city near the border with Kuwait. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported the incident, OilPrice writes. The report did not provide details about the vessel that was struck in the area.

Tugboat incident

The publication also cites The Maritime Executive, which reported that a projectile struck the Emirati offshore tugboat Selat Storm in an area northwest of the Musandam Peninsula in the Strait of Hormuz. Consulting company Vanguard Tech identified it as an old supply tug with a deadweight of about 1,300 tonnes.

According to maritime monitoring information, Selat Storm was partially sinking after the strike. No information was reported on the condition of the crew. OilPrice calls the incident a possible Iranian attack, although the article contains no independent confirmation of Tehran's responsibility.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous reports

OilPrice notes that on October 18, a projectile hit the Dutch tugboat JIF Barracuda in the Strait of Hormuz. The publication also writes that last Thursday Iran reported four tankers which, according to Tehran, struck mines while making an “illegal” passage through the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that security in the Strait of Hormuz and the negotiation process could be restored if Tehran's demands were met. The conditions named in the article include war reparations and the withdrawal of all forces from areas near the Islamic Republic.

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