In Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received a Lebanese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri. The sides discussed unresolved issues in relations between the two countries, including control of the Syrian-Lebanese border, security coordination and the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Border control and security

According to the publication's informed sources in Damascus, the Syrian side focused on border control, joint security cooperation and coordination. The agenda also included border management, movement through border crossings, as well as cooperation in combating smuggling and illegal border crossings.

A statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting participants considered opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and develop coordination in various areas. In addition to security and border control, they discussed partnerships in education, higher education, social issues and labor.

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Refugees and the work of joint commissions

The Lebanese delegation focused primarily on the issue of Syrian refugees staying in the country. The talks also raised the status of Lebanon's residents, including those who entered the country secretly. The sides considered the social, security and legal aspects of this issue, as well as the situation of Syrian students in Lebanese schools.

The visit continued previous contacts and the work of joint committees. In July, the two countries agreed to establish a joint higher committee to coordinate the work of relevant ministries, develop economic, investment and trade cooperation, and strengthen security arrangements.

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