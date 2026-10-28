China has called on India to work in the same direction to jointly maintain peace and stability in border areas. This came after new confrontations in a region that has long been the subject of a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Beijing’s appeal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing on Monday that Beijing expects cooperation with New Delhi. According to him, both sides should jointly implement the agreements reached between them. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

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“We hope that India will move in the same direction as China, jointly implementing the common agreements between the two sides,” Guo Jiakun said.

Statement on the agreements

The spokesperson also said that China “strictly abides by the relevant agreements.” According to the publication, new confrontations in the disputed border region could jeopardize the improvement of relations between China and India.

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