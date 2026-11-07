Yangwang unveils 5.6-metre Altior electric limousine — Autocar

Chinese brand Yangwang, owned by BYD, has unveiled the 5.6-metre-long Altior electric ultra-luxury limousine. The model is set to become the brand’s flagship above the U7 sedan, U8 SUV and U9 hypercar. As Autocar reports, the vehicle is positioned as a competitor to the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Dimensions and equipment

The Altior is 400 mm longer than the long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The model has a 3,500 mm wheelbase, and its cabin is designed for four passengers. Yangwang says second-row passengers have 1,209 mm of legroom.

The rear massage seats can fully recline in Relaxation mode: it closes the blinds, changes the lighting and raises the footrests. The cabin also features a 21.4-inch screen that descends from the ceiling for video calls and entertainment, as well as refrigerators at the front and rear.

Chinese motifs and electric platform

The manufacturer emphasizes the use of Chinese cultural motifs in the vehicle’s design. The grille is decorated with an intricate ornament that, according to Yangwang, changes its appearance depending on the lighting. The headlights feature 12 individual movable elements, while the rear-hinged doors store patterned umbrellas. The air vents are trimmed with a Chinese variety of jade.

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Despite the large display spanning the entire width of the dashboard, the Altior will have many physical buttons and switches. The company said they were tested for sound and tactile feel during development by tapping them with small hammers.

The limousine uses the same platform as other Yangwang models and will receive a four-motor electric powertrain. Its output has not been disclosed, but the manufacturer confirmed that the vehicle will be able to turn on the spot. The model will also be equipped with DiSus active suspension, which monitors the road ahead and prepares the car for uneven surfaces. Its claimed range exceeds 621 miles on a single charge under the Chinese CLTC cycle.

BYD Vice President Stella Li previously said Yangwang is being prepared to enter the European market in 2028. At the same time, the Altior’s inclusion in the brand’s European line-up has not yet been confirmed.

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