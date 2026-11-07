Fulham drew 1-1 with Newcastle in a Premier League match at Craven Cottage. The hosts levelled the score in the 83rd minute thanks to substitute Rodrigo Muniz, The Guardian reports.

Late goals

Newcastle opened the scoring in the 80th minute. Cesar Palacios misplaced a pass in his own half, after which Jacob Murphy intercepted the ball, moved forward, cut inside and fired powerfully from 25 yards past Bernd Leno.

Fulham responded quickly. Palacios joined the attack after his mistake, combined with Alex Iwobi and got the ball to Muniz. The Brazilian’s shot, after a deflection, went past Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

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Course of the match

The teams created few dangerous chances in the first half. Josh King tested Hornicek with a shot from outside the penalty area, while Harvey Barnes twice forced Leno into saves. In the 33rd minute, Newcastle scored, but referee Rob Jones disallowed Dan Burn’s goal after spotting a tussle between Yoane Wissa and Timothy Castagne in the penalty area.

After the break, the visitors were more active: Barnes fired wide, while Wissa hit the outside of the net. Late in the match, Fulham tried to snatch victory, but Newcastle created the final dangerous chance — Leno saved Lewis Hall’s shot.

Muniz scored his first goal of the current English league season and extended Fulham’s unbeaten run to four matches. In terms of possession statistics, the hosts had the advantage — 57% to Newcastle’s 43%.

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