US President Donald Trump Jr.'s son spent two days hunting in Mongolia's Uvs Province together with Russian oligarch Umer Kremlev. Interia reports, citing a Financial Times investigation. According to the publication, Kremlev arrived at the camp on August 27 after a conference of the International Boxing Association.

Trip to Uvs Province

Trump Jr. flew to Mongolia in mid-August, traveled several hundred kilometers and set up camp in Uvs Province. A small group of hunting guides, drivers and cooks were there with him.

According to federal documentation cited by Interia, the US Embassy in Ulaanbaatar spent nearly $19,000 on hotel rooms for US Secret Service agents protecting Trump Jr. from August 23 to September 6.

Kremlev was accompanied by Artur Martirosov, the head of Voskhod, a company that, according to Interia, is under US sanctions. Financial Times sources claim that the trip participants tried not to take photographs together, but pictures from Trump Jr.'s camp appeared on Kremlev's social media.

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Hunting and meeting with Mongolia's president

One Financial Times source said that during the hunt, Trump Jr. shot a rare Altai sheep that is endangered.

Kremlev is president of the International Boxing Association and a former head of the Russian Boxing Federation. Interia writes that he has close ties to the Kremlin of the aggressor state Russia and accompanied Vladimir Putin on a trip to China in May.

After Kremlev's departure, Trump Jr. remained in Mongolia and met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. A Mongolian government spokesperson confirmed the meeting in a Facebook post that referred to US-Mongolian relations and possible business cooperation, but later deleted the publication. A representative of Trump Jr. said the meeting was exclusively private.

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