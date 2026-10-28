Cyclone Arnab claims three lives in India — Daily Maverick

Three people were killed in India’s Andhra Pradesh state as a result of Cyclone Arnab. The cyclone made landfall early on Wednesday, after which its centre moved fully inland. The India Meteorological Department classified Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm — the third-highest category on its scale.

As Daily Maverick reports, more than 180,000 people were evacuated from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha before the cyclone arrived. Narendra Singh Bundela, a representative of India’s National Disaster Response Force, said Andhra Pradesh was hit the hardest, while the consequences in Odisha were less severe. He also expected winds to weaken as the cyclone moved further inland.

Damage in Andhra Pradesh

In a letter to federal Home Minister Amit Shah, state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said heavy rain and wind destroyed at least 180 homes, uprooted 220 trees and caused power outages in several areas. According to officials from Naidu’s office, two deaths were caused by a falling tree and electrocution.

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Some schools on the east coast were closed, while certain rail and air services were cancelled. India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation reported the suspension of operations at three airports in Andhra Pradesh. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and state services worked in the affected areas, while television footage showed workers clearing fallen trees, branches and leaves from roads.

Forecasts and restrictions in Nepal

The Meteorological Department forecast winds of 125–135 km/h, with gusts up to 150 km/h, as well as a storm surge of one to one and a half metres above normal levels. The agency warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh, crop losses, damage to thatched houses and communication lines. Fishermen were advised not to go to sea.

In neighbouring Nepal, the issuance of trekking permits in high-altitude areas was suspended for three days due to the risk of rain and blizzards. Earlier, the country’s authorities warned tourists against travelling to high-altitude areas because of the threat of downpours, snowstorms and avalanches in the Himalayas from Thursday night through Saturday.

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