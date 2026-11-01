In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the reconstruction of the 4.4-kilometre Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road is still awaiting approval. At the same time, the Punjab provincial Highways Department has begun restoring 18 roads in the city, for which 6.5 billion rupees have been allocated. Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road runs from the Grand Trunk Road near the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court to Ammar Chowk in the Chaklala Scheme III area.

As Dawn reports, the district administration handed over work on major routes, including Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road, which are under the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and the district council, to the Highways Department. Each of these bodies oversees nine roads, and funds for their restoration were transferred to the road agency on the orders of the district administration.

Potholes and traffic jams

According to the publication, the surface of Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road has been covered with potholes for three years. It connects Media Town, Bahria Town, Gulraiz and other residential areas with Saddar and Raja Bazaar. Drivers, pedestrians and public transport operators face difficulties due to the poor condition of the road surface and congestion at several points.

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Nayyar Colony resident Ahmed Butt said that motorcycles and cars get stuck in potholes during rain. Residents of Yousaf Colony, Khayaban-i-Tanveer, Gulraiz Colony, Safari Villas and other nearby areas criticised city authorities over the lack of repairs.

District projects

At a meeting chaired by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Nadeem Nasir, officials reviewed project implementation, allocated funds, tenders and the progress of construction work. The district identified 21 development schemes with an estimated value of more than 6.52 billion rupees, of which 18 have already been approved. A total of 7.5 billion rupees is available for implementing these projects.

Meeting participants also discussed the construction and restoration of major roads, improvements to the drainage system and link roads in the tehsils of Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kahuta. Nadeem Nasir instructed officials and contractors to avoid delays, monitor the quality of work and use funds efficiently.

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