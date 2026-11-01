Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on the border with Malaysia during the Deepavali long weekend. The recommendations apply to travel from November 6 to 9.

Travelers advised to choose off-peak hours

Travelers were advised to plan their trips in advance, check conditions at the checkpoints before departing and, where possible, cross the border early in the morning or late in the evening. As Channel NewsAsia reports, longer waiting times for immigration clearance should be expected during peak hours.

ICA explained that it has strengthened security checks at all checkpoints since February 28 due to the tense global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East. The authority also urged travelers to use QR codes generated in the MyICA mobile app to speed up clearance.

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Record traffic flow in September

According to ICA, the use of QR codes, as well as facial recognition technology for motorcyclists and motorcycle passengers, increased processing capacity during peak departure hours by more than 35%. This corresponds to an additional 7,600 travelers per hour compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

During the school holidays in September, from September 4 to 14, more than 6.1 million people passed through both land checkpoints. The peak daily figure of more than 599,000 crossings on September 4 set a record and exceeded the previous figure of more than 598,000 crossings recorded on June 19, 2026. Car drivers departing during peak hours then waited up to three hours for clearance because of congestion on the Malaysian side.

ICA reminded drivers to comply with traffic rules, lane discipline and officers’ instructions. Those caught attempting to bypass the queue will be directed to turn around and join the end of it. The authority said it would take firm action against traffic rule violators and those who fail to comply with officials’ instructions.

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