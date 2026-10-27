Israel holds parliamentary elections — NDTV World

Israel is holding parliamentary elections for the Knesset on Tuesday — the first since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position in power has come into question, while his centrist rivals promise a new political era, NDTV World reports.

When to expect the results

Voting begins at 7:00 a.m. local time, or 5:00 a.m. GMT, and ends at 10:00 p.m. After polling stations close, Israeli television channels are expected to release exit polls that will provide the first indication of the election results.

A clear picture may emerge within several hours. However, if no party or group of parties has an obvious parliamentary majority, determining the outcome may take days or weeks. The final vote count is expected by October 30, while the official results are planned to be formally published on November 4.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Forming a coalition

The Knesset consists of 120 lawmakers elected under a proportional system based on nationwide party lists. To win seats in parliament, a party must pass the 3.25% threshold. An estimated 12 parties may clear this threshold, so the final distribution of seats will take time.

After the final count, President Isaac Herzog will hold consultations with party leaders on the prime ministerial candidate and task the candidate he believes has the best chances with forming a government. Up to 42 days are allotted for forming a government. If the candidate fails, other contenders may get a chance. If it is impossible to form a government, new elections will be called, while the current cabinet will remain as a caretaker government.

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