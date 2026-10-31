In Israel, near the village of Duma in the West Bank, three suspects were detained on Saturday after a clash between Israelis and Palestinians. The incident occurred amid the ongoing olive harvest.

Police and military intervention

According to the Jerusalem Post, police officers and Israel Defense Forces soldiers were called to the scene. A security source confirmed that they separated the two groups involved in the clash.

After the intervention, three suspects were taken to the police for questioning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Developing report

The clash occurred near Duma during the ongoing olive harvest. The Jerusalem Post does not establish a causal link between the harvest and the conflict.

The report does not name those detained or describe the course of the clash.

The source refers to the three detainees as suspects, but does not specify the suspicions on which they are being questioned. The publication marked the report as developing.

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