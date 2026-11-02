The UN plans to hold talks with Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by Christmas on the country’s transition to civilian rule. UN Special Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto told The National about this during the Manama Dialogue forum in Bahrain.

Contacts with conflict participants

According to Haavisto, UN representatives have already held productive meetings with parties close to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), as well as with an anti-war coalition led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok. During an October meeting with the coalition in Addis Ababa, he said, they discussed the substance of the future transition to a civilian government.

The envoy also said that contacts with the democratic bloc in SAF-controlled territories had created a similar impression of progress in the talks. A meeting with the bloc of RSF commander Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemedti, is still expected. According to Haavisto, a meeting of the Quintet with the RSF and its allies may take place in Addis Ababa.

Humanitarian situation

The Quintet, which is advancing the peace process in Sudan, includes the UN, the European Union, the African Union, the League of Arab States and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. Haavisto also noted the diplomatic efforts of the Quartet, which includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the UAE.

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At the same time, the situation on the ground remains dire, in his assessment. Drone attacks have recently intensified in Abyei, Kordofan and Darfur. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned these attacks, which also struck civilian infrastructure, including water treatment facilities, humanitarian trucks and hospitals.

UN-appointed investigators have said that residents of El Obeid live in constant fear because of drone strikes, arrests and torture. According to mission expert Mona Rishmawi, RSF strikes caused civilian deaths and injuries, while SAF security forces detained thousands of people; according to her information, detainees were tortured in El Obeid Central Prison and other unofficial detention sites.

The war between the SAF and the RSF has continued since April 2023. According to the UN World Food Programme, the conflict has forced more than 14 million people to flee their homes, while nearly 20 million people are facing hunger.

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