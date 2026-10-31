In the Pakistani city of Sialkot, a stampede during a mehndi ceremony and prize draw organized for TikToker Muhammad Ansar Jatt killed 30-year-old Muhammad Aqeel. More than 14 other people were injured, Dawn reports.

Stampede at the entrance

The event for Ansar Jatt, known on TikTok as Mr Patlu, was scheduled to take place at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road. A car and motorcycles were to be raffled among those present. Before the ceremony began, hundreds of the TikToker’s followers from various cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province gathered near the venue.

When organizers opened the gates for visitors, a stampede began. People fell to the ground during the crush, and event participants independently transported some of the injured to nearby private clinics and hospitals before rescuers arrived.

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Rescuers and police response

Police and the Rescue 1122 service conducted a joint rescue operation and transported the injured to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. Most people were discharged after receiving first aid, while the rest remained under medical supervision. Muhammad Aqeel died on the way to hospital due to his critical condition.

According to a rescue service representative, the other injured included men aged 22 to 51 from the districts of Narowal, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujrat and Bahawalpur. At the same time, two Sialkot residents said that the number of injured people could have exceeded 40.

Sialkot Emergency Service officer Naveed Iqbal said rescuers had not been informed in advance about the mass gathering. Four ambulances and a motorcycle ambulance were deployed in the rescue operation. District Police Officer Dost Muhammad criticized the organizers for opening the gates early and said the circumstances of the incident would be investigated, after which legal action could be taken.

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