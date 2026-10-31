In Israel, Mossad will directly provide the Israeli security service Shabak with an assessment of suspicions regarding possible foreign interference in the Knesset elections held on October 27, 2026. An authorized official source confirmed this on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reports. The source was authorized to confirm the transfer of this assessment.

Assessment for Shabak

The assessment was prepared by Mossad in connection with suspicions that arose during these elections and is to be provided directly to Shabak. The article refers to Shabak as the Israeli Security Agency, while the suspicions themselves are linked to the Knesset elections.

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What is known about the contents

It is currently unclear whether the assessment contains the results of an investigation into potential foreign interference or is merely an expert opinion. The Jerusalem Post describes this information as a developing story.

The publication provides no details about the contents of the assessment and does not specify what conclusions it contains. No other details about the possible interference or the materials to be handed over to Shabak are reported in the publication.

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