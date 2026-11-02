Police disperse protesters after clashes in Jerusalem — Jerusalem Post

Israeli police on Sunday evening dispersed protesters on Haim Bar-Lev Boulevard in Jerusalem after the demonstration escalated into clashes. The demonstrators blocked traffic and, according to police, began throwing objects at law enforcement officers, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Traffic blocked

According to police, officers were called to the scene after the road was blocked and a confrontation with protesters occurred. An officer declared the gathering illegal and ordered the participants to disperse.

Some of those present did not comply with the order to disperse. After that, police say, they began throwing objects at officers who were on the boulevard.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police forces at the scene

To restore order and unblock the road, officers from the Lev HaBira police station, supported by border police, used force to disperse the protesters. After the intervention, traffic on the blocked roads was restored.

As of the latest police update, no information had been received about any injured people or detainees.

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