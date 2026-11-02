Singapore’s air pollution index stood at 64–84 — Channel NewsAsia

In Singapore on the morning of November 2, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 64 to 84, corresponding to the good-to-moderate range. Hourly concentrations of PM2.5 fine particulate matter in all five regions of the country remained within the normal range.

Air indicators

As of 08:00, hourly PM2.5 readings ranged from 26 to 44, while PSI values ranged from 64 to 84. Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 23:00 on October 25, following a previous period of haze, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) said that rain fell in the northern, western and eastern parts of the country on November 1. At the same time, localized moderate and dense smoke plumes were observed in Kalimantan.

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Forecast and recommendations

NEA forecast a moderate 24-hour PSI level of 51 to 80 for November 2. The agency expected rainfall over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and nearby areas to curb haze. According to the NEA forecast, rain was expected to maintain this effect on Tuesday and Wednesday as easterly or southeasterly winds prevail.

Residents are advised to use the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check hourly PM2.5 readings for current activities. If the hourly PM2.5 concentration is elevated, healthy individuals are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor physical activity during the following hour. Children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic heart or lung diseases are advised to avoid such exertion during this period.

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