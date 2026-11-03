In Israel, Ayelet Kroyzer, a former employee of the army press office unit, said that during her service she manipulated details provided to the media about operations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. She wrote about this on the social media platform X while announcing her appointment as spokesperson for the Israeli organization Breaking the Silence, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements about the press office’s work

According to Kroyzer, the word “terrorist” was also applied to innocent Palestinians, while military messages were tailored to the target audience and the intended objective. She claims that for the Israeli audience, the press office’s task was to strengthen trust in the army, while the public’s right to information was pushed into the background.

For the international audience, she claims, the messages were intended to reinforce and expand the legitimacy of military operations. Kroyzer also said that statements about mass casualties following strikes regularly included expressions of regret over harm caused to uninvolved people.

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Move to Breaking the Silence

Kroyzer said she grew up in an ultra-Orthodox community and three years ago waived her right to an exemption from military service in order to join the army during the war. She noted that at the time she regarded her service as participation in defending the country.

After completing her service, Kroyzer became a spokesperson for Breaking the Silence, an organization that publishes testimonies by former military personnel about abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories. The organization welcomed her appointment and called for the truth about the occupation to be made public. Kroyzer also appealed to other people who served during the war, urging them not to remain silent.

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