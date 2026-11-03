Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least five Palestinians — Dawn

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip on Monday, Dawn reports, citing officials from the territory’s health system.

Strikes on Khan Younis and Gaza City

Medics said that three people were killed and six others wounded in two separate airstrikes in Khan Younis. One more person was killed in Al-Mussaddar.

Later, a car was struck in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City. According to medics, one person was killed and others were wounded.

Disputes over the ceasefire

Israel says that Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks, violating the ceasefire brokered by the United States a year ago. Hamas denies trying to rebuild its arsenal or carry out attacks and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiators have still failed to agree on terms for Hamas’s disarmament or the withdrawal of Israeli troops, which, according to the publication, control about two-thirds of the Gaza Strip’s territory.

Jordanian king’s statement and operation in Hebron

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said during the opening of parliament that there would be no security and stability in the region without realizing the Palestinians’ right to their own homeland. He also said that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem were continuing.

In the West Bank, the Israeli military left an area in Hebron from which more than 3,000 Palestinian residents had been evacuated after an attack on a checkpoint on October 23. An Israeli military official reported searches, the detention of suspects, the seizure of four weapons, and the demolition of the homes of two attackers.

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