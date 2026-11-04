Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, speaking in Cairo, called on the United States and Iran to show flexibility in order to reach an agreement. He warned that a resumption of hostilities could draw the region into a broader conflict with catastrophic consequences.

Call for dialogue

At a joint press conference with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, al-Sisi said that an agreement must take into account the main demands and concerns of both sides. The Egyptian leader called on Washington and Tehran to engage in dialogue before it is too late, as new military operations, he said, would have severe humanitarian and economic consequences for the region and beyond.

As Anadolu Agency reports, al-Sisi called US President Donald Trump a man of peace and expressed confidence that he would support mediators in reaching an agreement. He also said that Egypt would work with regional and international partners to reduce tensions and achieve a peaceful settlement.

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Qatar’s mediation

Al-Sisi also rejected any threats to the security of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states, reaffirming Cairo’s solidarity with them. The statement came amid Qatar’s mediation between Washington and Tehran over tensions surrounding the US naval blockade and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said on Monday that it continues to exchange messages with the United States through mediators, and that the opening of the strait depends on Washington ending the blockade. The United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran struck Israel and US facilities in the region. A ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation stalled due to differences over security in the strait.

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