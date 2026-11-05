Bulgaria’s Levski defeated Poland’s Jagiellonia of Białystok 1-0 in Sofia in a match of the fourth round of the Europa League league phase. The only goal was scored in the 83rd minute by Steven Stoyanchov, who headed in a corner delivered by Dawid Kusso, Interia Sport reports.

Jagiellonia’s early chances

The visitors started actively and created two chances as early as the sixth minute. First, Jesús Imaz shot over the goal from inside the penalty area, and shortly afterward Kajetan Szmyt struck Levski goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov from 12 metres. In the first half, the teams played at a high tempo but had problems with the accuracy of their final passes and shots.

The hosts responded with a series of corners and attempts by Serginho and Everton Bala, but Jagiellonia goalkeeper Sławomir Abramowicz did not concede. Polish defender Apostolos Konstantopoulos stood out for his team, stopping several opposition attacks, including episodes involving Reinaldo.

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The decisive corner

After the break, the pace of the match slowed. In the 73rd minute, Konstantopoulos corrected a mistake by Guilherme Montoya during the build-up. Soon afterward, Jagiellonia came close to scoring: Ousmane Sow found space in the penalty area, but his curling shot went just wide of the post.

Levski then stepped up their play and converted a corner. Kusso delivered accurately, and 19-year-old substitute Stoyanchov headed the ball into the net. Levski had 13 shots in the match, five of them on target, while Jagiellonia had 10 attempts and two on target.

After four rounds, Levski have seven points and Jagiellonia have three. The Bulgarian club had previously lost to Salzburg, drawn with NEC Nijmegen and beaten Viktoria Plzeň. The Polish side had earlier defeated Ararat-Armenia and lost to Olympiacos and Anderlecht.

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