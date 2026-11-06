Israeli police demolished part of a complex in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, where, according to law enforcement, Palestinians from the West Bank were living without permits. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a police statement.

Police operation

About three weeks earlier, police conducted an operation at the complex and detained 155 Palestinians from the West Bank. During a follow-up inspection on Friday, law enforcement officers found another five Palestinians there, despite a closure order having been issued for the site.

According to police, these individuals were questioned and deported to areas of the West Bank. After that, part of the complex used for their accommodation was dismantled in cooperation with the Jerusalem municipality.

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Demolitions in the West Bank

Separately, Israeli non-governmental organizations Bimkom, Ir Amim and Peace Now said that a Bedouin community in the West Bank is being dismantled as part of preparations for the E1 settlement plan near Jerusalem. According to them, the demolitions affected residential homes, kitchens and sanitation facilities and resulted in the displacement of about 20 residents.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that Israeli authorities demolished 1,429 Palestinian structures in the West Bank in 2026. As a result, 2,048 people were displaced. OCHA noted that most such demolitions are usually carried out due to the lack of permits issued by Israel.

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