Australia defeated Fiji 30:14 in Sydney to reach their fifth consecutive Women's Rugby League World Cup final. In the decisive match, the Australians will face New Zealand next Sunday in Brisbane. Kick-off is scheduled for 05:10 GMT.

Fiji take an 8:0 lead

World Cup debutants Fiji opened the scoring at Sydney Football Stadium. In the 12th minute, Simaima Taufa infringed under the posts, after which Fiji converted a penalty kick to score two points.

Four minutes later, captain Serena Naitokatoka stole the ball from Jaime Chapman 10 metres from Australia's try line. Following the attack, Luisa Yaranamaua scored a try and converted it to extend Fiji's lead to 8:0. It was the first time since the 2013 World Cup final that Australia's opponents had scored first in a match against the team.

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Four tries for Church

Australia levelled the score before half-time thanks to tries from Abbi Church and Tamika Upton. Jocelyn Kelleher missed two conversions, so the first half ended 8:8. Upton also deflected a low Fiji kick out of the in-goal area, which could have put their opponents ahead.

After the break, Australia took control of the game. Church added two more tries, while Chapman also crossed the try line. Later, Maria Paseka brought Fiji another four points, but Church had the final word: she collected the ball after Losana Lutu's kick around 30 metres from her own line and broke away.

Church finished the match with four tries and took her tournament tally to seven tries in four matches, BBC Sport reports. Australia will seek to win their fourth consecutive world title.

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