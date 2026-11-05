The LIV Golf series has begun bankruptcy proceedings in a court in the US state of New Jersey and intends to liquidate the business instead of launching the new LIV 2.0 season. As The Guardian reports, this happened after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) decided to withdraw funding for the next season.

Liquidation instead of a new season

During a 13-minute hearing, LIV Golf’s lawyers said that the company was moving toward liquidation rather than implementing the LIV 2.0 plan. The league said in a statement that the parties had failed to reach agreement on certain terms of the deal provided for by the restructuring support agreement.

According to the publication, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund spent more than $7 billion over five years to create the LIV Golf tour. Talks on a merger with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, in which US President Donald Trump took part, ultimately yielded no results.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible return of players to the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour expects that a number of golfers who played in LIV Golf may join its tournaments next year. In particular, two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau is eligible to apply for tour membership as a major winner by November 16. The 2027 season will be his last opportunity to use this right.

Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson can no longer claim membership under the rule for major winners, but they may receive invitations to individual DP World Tour tournaments. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, according to The Guardian, retain tour membership and can compete in all its events.

The PGA Tour has not announced plans to lift the 12-month ban on LIV Golf players after their last appearance in the Saudi series. Therefore, some athletes may choose the DP World Tour as a route back to regular competition.

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