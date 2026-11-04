South Africa’s Electoral Commission has warned political parties, independent candidates and their supporters that ahead of the 2026 local elections they must stop campaigning by midnight on Tuesday. Voting will take place on Wednesday, with polling stations open from 7:00 to 21:00.

South African Electoral Commission chair Mosotho Moepya said the election timetable prohibits campaigning, door-to-door canvassing, demonstrations and rallies after midnight. According to him, these restrictions are intended to allow voters to make a free choice without intimidation or interference, TimesLIVE reports.

Rules at polling stations

Moepya also recalled the rules of conduct at polling stations and in their immediate vicinity. Voters must have a valid South African identity document: a green barcoded ID book, a smart ID card or a temporary identity certificate.

Ballot papers must be completed in secret in designated voting booths. Taking photographs of a completed or marked ballot is prohibited. Party symbols and campaign materials may not be used inside polling stations or nearby, and campaigning or attempts to influence voters are prohibited.

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At the same time, voters are allowed to come wearing party T-shirts or clothing in party colours. Restrictions on party symbols apply to party representatives. The commission also banned bringing dangerous weapons to polling stations and taking actions that could obstruct voting.

Checking details and documents

The commission urged citizens to check their registration details, information about their polling station and their number on the voters’ roll before leaving home. Voting is only possible at the polling station where the voter is registered. According to Moepya, checking the number on the roll should help staff find voters more quickly and reduce queues.

The commission also warned against spreading unverified election information on social media and advised checking it against official channels. Home Affairs Department offices across the country will operate on voting day to assist people who need documents, including those who have lost them.

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