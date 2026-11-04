In Eastleigh, a district of Kenya’s capital Nairobi, rescuers pulled the body of a woman from the rubble 12 days after the collapse of an 18-storey building on 9th Street. This is the second body found since the start of the search and rescue operation, Nation Kenya reports.

Work continues

Duncan Ochieng, director of the National Disaster Management Unit, said the team had reached an area where, according to preliminary information, missing people may have been located. According to him, the operation at the collapse site is continuing.

Earlier, the remains of another woman were found beneath the rubble. The Nation Kenya report provides differing figures on the number of missing people: one earlier statement said their number had decreased from 16 to 11, while Ochieng later spoke of 16 people who are still considered missing.

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Difficult access to the rubble

Ochieng explained the slow pace of work by the limited space at the site. Rescuers are clearing debris from one side, and because of the cramped conditions they cannot deploy all four excavators at the same time — only three machines are operating.

Relatives and friends of the missing people, who remain near the site of the tragedy in tents, complained about the duration of the operation. Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan also criticized the pace of clearing the rubble. The sister of one of the missing people spoke of a phone call allegedly received from a person beneath the debris, but Ochieng said he could neither confirm nor deny the information without verification by law enforcement.

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