Taiwan’s Ministry of Education has retroactively expanded subsidies for local language teaching programs in public senior high schools from August 1, Taipei Times reports. Local authorities will be able to receive between NT$300,000 and NT$900,000 annually, depending on the number of schools within their jurisdiction.

The funding is intended to cover the salaries of support staff for language teaching, teacher training and certification, as well as the purchase of teaching materials. Teachers’ hourly pay must correspond to the rates for part-time and substitute teachers at public schools.

Payments to teachers

Schools operating local language programs may receive funds for teachers’ hourly pay, their transportation expenses, as well as employment-related insurance contributions and health insurance. Annual travel expense compensation will range from NT$2,000 to NT$10,000 per person, depending on whether a teacher works within or outside the relevant jurisdiction and on the number of schools where they teach.

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Those teaching in four or more administrative districts will receive NT$8,000, plus another NT$2,000 if at least one of the districts is legally designated as remote. Travel compensation does not apply to teachers of Indigenous languages, who are covered by a separate program.

Materials and educational trips

The K-12 Education Administration will also provide educators with subsidies to take intermediate- or advanced-level language teaching certification examinations. Teachers who obtained language teaching certificates and conducted classes last year may receive up to NT$10,000 for teaching materials, student incentives and other equipment.

The total amount of assistance for one school under the program is capped at NT$50,000 per year. Up to NT$30,000 may be allocated for trips related to local culture, heritage sites, art and the environment, or for professional training for educators.

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