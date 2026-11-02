Taiwan’s DPP seeks to retain five local governments — Taipei Times

In Taiwan, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aims to retain control of five local governments and improve its performance in other municipalities ahead of nine-tier local elections. With less than a month remaining before the vote, the party hopes to use active campaigns in Taipei and New Taipei to mobilize voters in other regions, the Taipei Times reports.

An unnamed party source told the publication that the DPP hopes to turn the situation in its favor in Keelung, Yilan, Hsinchu and Changhua counties, as well as Chiayi City. According to the source, the party’s candidates are also narrowing the gap in Taichung and Taitung County.

Betting on Taipei and New Taipei

Taiwanese President and DPP Chairman William Lai urged fellow party members not to let down their guard and to remain humble regardless of changes in opinion polls. He also advised them to respond rationally and with restraint to attacks and provocations during the final weeks of the campaign. The DPP’s Central Standing Committee separately urged local branches to be cautious in their activities.

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The party considers its positions strong in Kaohsiung, Tainan, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, while the contest for Penghu remains difficult. The newspaper’s sources link the chances of a breakthrough in several regions to internal disagreements within the Kuomintang and the end of its cooperation with the Taiwan People’s Party.

Youth mobilization and major rallies

In Taichung, DPP mayoral candidate He Hsin-chun is attracting young voters due to the campaign effect of Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen, known as the “Ocean Wave,” according to party sources. This has also increased attention to discussions of the candidates’ policy platforms.

The party plans to combine public events, social media campaigns and appeals for young people to return home to vote. At the final stage, the DPP intends to hold large rallies featuring William Lai, former president Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Puma Shen. In New Taipei, which the party considers a key battleground, the campaign headquarters of candidate Su Chiao-hui plans to hold four major rallies in a row over the weekend, each with at least 5,000 participants.

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